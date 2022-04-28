$486.25 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to post sales of $486.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $498.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE OII traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

