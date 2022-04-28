4,940 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 449,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

