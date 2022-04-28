498,229 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 498,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.69% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

