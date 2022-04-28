500 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 135,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

