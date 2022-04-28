51,882 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

ULST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

