$519.42 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to post sales of $519.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $43.42. 33,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,254. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

