$519.95 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to report $519.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.90 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

