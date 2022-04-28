5,833 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.32 on Thursday, hitting $468.10. 15,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

