$627.29 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $627.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $636.80 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after buying an additional 373,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

Envista stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 3,329,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

