$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will post $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $265.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

SNCR stock remained flat at $$1.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 268,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares worth $31,861. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

