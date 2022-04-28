713 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

