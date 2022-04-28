74,441 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,882. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

