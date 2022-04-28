$784.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will report sales of $784.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $84.66. 2,127,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,462. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

