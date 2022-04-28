8,198 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 318,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.