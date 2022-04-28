8,485 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.