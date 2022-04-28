$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

HRMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. 8,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,150. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

