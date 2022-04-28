90,010 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

