$918.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to report $918.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.77 million and the lowest is $880.20 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 314.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 304,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

