Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

