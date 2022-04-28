AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $276.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

