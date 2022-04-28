Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $287.22. The company had a trading volume of 483,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,292. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.79. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

