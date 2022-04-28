Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.22.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)
Featured Articles
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.