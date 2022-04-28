Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

ACN stock traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.84. 2,181,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

