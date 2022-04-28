Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

ARAY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 786,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 171.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Accuray by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

