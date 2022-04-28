Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $66,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $154,780,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $105,446,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

