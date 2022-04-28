Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51.
RBOT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,027. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.56 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.