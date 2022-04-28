Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51.

RBOT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,027. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.56 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.