Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

