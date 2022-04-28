Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 897321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

