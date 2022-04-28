Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,901 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT makes up about 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 4.51% of Global Medical REIT worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 293,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,646. The firm has a market cap of $985.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

