Aew Capital Management L P Has $205.32 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 5.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.90% of Essex Property Trust worth $205,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.11. 299,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

