Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 3.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.33% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $116,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.44. 800,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,653. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

