Aew Capital Management L P Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $61,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $30,479,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 9,094,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,236. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -707.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

