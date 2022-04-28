Aew Capital Management L P Sells 29,500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 9.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.29% of Prologis worth $358,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.01. 4,040,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

