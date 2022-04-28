Aew Capital Management L P Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,147,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.95% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ROIC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 949,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

