AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 1.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 888,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,666,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 4.36.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.