Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on A. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of A stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

