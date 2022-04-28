Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 145.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,721 shares of company stock valued at $116,298,748. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 238,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.84 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

