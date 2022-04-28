Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.74 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $123.74 million and $1.16 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.96 or 0.07367157 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

