Akropolis Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.02 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $49.02 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00031735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00100994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

