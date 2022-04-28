Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,953. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

