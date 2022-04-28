Alejandra Carvajal Sells 3,948 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $14,568.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,324.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRSN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 736,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,444. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 275,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

