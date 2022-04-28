Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.33-$8.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.44. 800,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,653. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

