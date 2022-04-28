Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.81

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 37173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

