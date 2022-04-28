Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.47% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $45,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,432,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 296,734 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 39,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

