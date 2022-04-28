Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 1,738,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alliant Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

