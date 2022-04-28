AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Down 0.1%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.53. 31,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 22,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

