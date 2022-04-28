AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Down 0.1%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.53. 31,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 22,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
