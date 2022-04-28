AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $94,714.24 and $15.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

