Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

