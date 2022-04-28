Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

