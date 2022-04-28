Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

